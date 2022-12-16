Indians to get U.K. visas in 15 days, says High Commissioner Alex Ellis

December 16, 2022 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Signalling an end to the problem of delayed processing of U.K. visas for Indians, the British High Commissioner on December 16, 2022 announced that travelers from India will get tourist visas within a fortnight.

“Two months ago, I said that our aim was by the end of this year to be turning around visit visas from India to the U.K. within our standard time of fifteen working days. The great news is the team have now achieved that through fantastic work here in Delhi and across the whole visa network,” said High Commissioner Ellis.

High Commissioner Ellis broke the news on his on account in social media network Twitter. He also urged everyone, students included to provide correct information at the time of applying.

“We have a big intake of student visas for the student session starting in January of next year. Please apply as quickly as you can as there is a lot of demand,” said the British High Commissioner.

The official said that the ease in visa processing will help in Indian citizens travel to the U.K. with “much greater ease”.

“This is good news for the living bridge alongside the welcome return of E-visas for Brits coming to India. you can of course, use the priority visa channel if you still want. We are turning that one around within five days,” said Alex Ellis.

