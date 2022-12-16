  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022From Alvarez to Weghorst, here are the top 10 goals of the World Cup so far

Indians to get U.K. visas in 15 days, says High Commissioner Alex Ellis

The official said that the ease in visa processing will help in Indian citizens travel to the U.K. with “much greater ease”.

December 16, 2022 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis. File

British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Signalling an end to the problem of delayed processing of U.K. visas for Indians, the British High Commissioner on December 16, 2022 announced that travelers from India will get tourist visas within a fortnight.

“Two months ago, I said that our aim was by the end of this year to be turning around visit visas from India to the U.K. within our standard time of fifteen working days. The great news is the team have now achieved that through fantastic work here in Delhi and across the whole visa network,” said High Commissioner Ellis. 

High Commissioner Ellis broke the news on his on account in social media network Twitter. He also urged everyone, students included to provide correct information at the time of applying. 

“We have a big intake of student visas for the student session starting in January of next year. Please apply as quickly as you can as there is a lot of demand,” said the British High Commissioner.

The official said that the ease in visa processing will help in Indian citizens travel to the U.K. with “much greater ease”.

“This is good news for the living bridge alongside the welcome return of E-visas for Brits coming to India. you can of course, use the priority visa channel if you still want. We are turning that one around within five days,” said Alex Ellis. 

Related Topics

United Kingdom / India

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.