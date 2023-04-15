Indians in Sudan asked to stay indoors as fighting breaks out in capital Khartoum

April 15, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Embassy of India in Sudan has urged all Indian nationals to stay indoors in view of the clashes that have broken out in the country between the military and the paramilitary forces.

“All Indians are advised to take utmost precautions, stay indoors and stop venturing outside with immediate effect. Please also stay calm and wait for updates,” a message put out by the Embassy of India in Khartoum has said. A source on the ground has informed that the Indian mission has created a Whatsapp group for organising necessary help and at least 35 Indians are staying in Hotel Kanon in Khartoum in view of the disturbances. The Indian citizen also informed that fighter jets have started flying over Khartoum.

There are unconfirmed reports about Indians stuck in Khartoum airport as reports suggest that the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has taken control of the airport.

Sudan has been experiencing tension over several weeks over transition to civilian rule. The country has been ruled by a Sovereign Council of consisting of the military and various armed paramilitary groups and the controversy has broken out about differences among the commanders over the period of transition.

