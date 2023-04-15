ADVERTISEMENT

Indians in Sudan asked to stay indoors as fighting breaks out in capital Khartoum

April 15, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - NEW DELHI

There are unconfirmed reports about Indians stuck in Khartoum airport as reports suggest that the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has taken control of the airport. 

The Hindu Bureau

Sudanese protesters take part in a rally against military rule on the anniversary of previous popular uprisings, in Khartoum, Sudan | Photo Credit: AP

The Embassy of India in Sudan has urged all Indian nationals to stay indoors in view of the clashes that have broken out in the country between the military and the paramilitary forces. 

“All Indians are advised to take utmost precautions, stay indoors and stop venturing outside with immediate effect. Please also stay calm and wait for updates,” a message put out by the Embassy of India in Khartoum has said.  A source on the ground has informed that the Indian mission has created a Whatsapp group for organising necessary help and at least 35 Indians are staying in Hotel Kanon in Khartoum in view of the disturbances. The Indian citizen also informed that fighter jets have started flying over Khartoum.

There are unconfirmed reports about Indians stuck in Khartoum airport as reports suggest that the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has taken control of the airport. 

Sudan has been experiencing tension over several weeks over transition to civilian rule. The country has been ruled by a Sovereign Council of consisting of the military and various armed paramilitary groups and the controversy has broken out about differences among the commanders over the period of transition. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Sudan

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US