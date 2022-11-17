Indians exempted from police clearance certificate for Saudi visa

Indian citizens will no longer require police clearance certificate (PCC) for obtaining Saudi visa, the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia has announced.
“The PCC will no longer be a requirement for Indian citizens to obtain a visa for travelling to Saudi Arabia,” it said in a public announcement.
ADVERTISEMENT
The step was taken in view of the “strong relations and strategic partnership” between Saudi Arabia and India, it said.
Trending
- Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
- IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
- Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
- South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest
“The Embassy appreciates the contribution of over two million Indian citizens living peacefully in the Kingdom,” the Embassy stated.
ADVERTISEMENT