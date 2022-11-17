Indians exempted from police clearance certificate for Saudi visa

November 17, 2022 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The step was taken in view of the ‘strong relations and strategic partnership’ between Saudi Arabia and India, said the Saudi Embassy

The Hindu Bureau

Indian citizens will no longer require police clearance certificate (PCC) for obtaining Saudi visa | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

Indian citizens will no longer require police clearance certificate (PCC) for obtaining Saudi visa, the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia has announced.

“The PCC will no longer be a requirement for Indian citizens to obtain a visa for travelling to Saudi Arabia,” it said in a public announcement.

The step was taken in view of the “strong relations and strategic partnership” between Saudi Arabia and India, it said.

“The Embassy appreciates the contribution of over two million Indian citizens living peacefully in the Kingdom,” the Embassy stated.

