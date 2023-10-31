ADVERTISEMENT

Indians can travel to Thailand without visa from November 10 to May 10

October 31, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - New Delhi

India is one of the major tourism sources for Thailand

Thailand is looking to boost tourism, including from India. Image for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Indians can travel to Thailand without a visa from November 10 to May 10, 2024, as the Southeast Asian country looks to boost tourism.

Indians can travel to Thailand without a visa during the period from November 10, 2023, to May 10, 2024. On one entry, a person can stay for up to 30 days, Siriges-A-Nong Trirattanasongpol, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand at New Delhi Office, told PTI on October 31.

Thailand is looking to boost tourism, including from India.

