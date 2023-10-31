Indians can travel to Thailand without visa from November 10 to May 10

October 31, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - New Delhi

Indians can travel to Thailand without a visa from November 10 to May 10, 2024, as the Southeast Asian country looks to boost tourism.

India is one of the major tourism sources for Thailand.

Indians can travel to Thailand without a visa during the period from November 10, 2023, to May 10, 2024. On one entry, a person can stay for up to 30 days, Siriges-A-Nong Trirattanasongpol, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand at New Delhi Office, told PTI on October 31.

Thailand is looking to boost tourism, including from India.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT