Indians can travel to Thailand without visa from November 10 to May 10

India is one of the major tourism sources for Thailand

October 31, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Thailand is looking to boost tourism, including from India. Image for representational purpose only. File

Thailand is looking to boost tourism, including from India. Image for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Indians can travel to Thailand without a visa from November 10 to May 10, 2024, as the Southeast Asian country looks to boost tourism.

India is one of the major tourism sources for Thailand.

Indians can travel to Thailand without a visa during the period from November 10, 2023, to May 10, 2024. On one entry, a person can stay for up to 30 days, Siriges-A-Nong Trirattanasongpol, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand at New Delhi Office, told PTI on October 31.

Thailand is looking to boost tourism, including from India.

tourism / Thailand

