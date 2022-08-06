India

Indians become assets wherever they go: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat. | Photo Credit: PTI
Ishita Mishra New Delhi August 06, 2022 22:14 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 22:14 IST

The world needs “dharma” (religious and moral duties) to overcome social evils like war, global warming and bigotry and India is the only country that can teach the world about dharma, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said at a training camp held in Bhopal on Saturday. The camp, organised by Vishwa Sangha Shiksha Varga, saw the participation of RSS workers from 13 countries.

Mr. Bhagwat quoted Aurobindo Ghosh, a writer who participated in the freedom struggle. “Lord Krishna, who arrived in Mr. Ghosh’s dreams during his stay in jail told him that the first condition of the rise of ‘Sanatan dharma’ will be the rise of the ‘Hindurashtra’, Hindustan. At that time, Mr. Ghosh wasn’t aware that the RSS would be formed and our swayamsewaks will spread the message of coexistence to the world,” said Mr. Bhagwat.

He added that Swami Vivekananda had also said that India had to rise but not for its own interests but to teach “dharma” to the world.

“The world needs dharma that gives balance and teaches coordination. Only Indians can teach the same to the world. Not a single Indian abroad has a blot on his character. Indians become assets to foreign countries,” he added.

The RSS’ training program, where Mr. Bhagwat spoke, aimed at infusing Indian values among Hindus living abroad. The camp started in Bhopal on July 17 and was inaugurated by the RSS' Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale. Around 53 swayamsewaks from 13 countries participated in the 21-day program. The event was also attended by 31 swayamsevikas from eight countries.

Mr. Hosabale said that the camp is a programme that teaches people to live with each other, to understand themselves and to build collective thinking.

