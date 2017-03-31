Indians abducted in South Sudan released: Swaraj

Two Indian petroleum engineers who were abducted in South Sudan have been released, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Friday.

“I am happy to inform about the release of two Indian nationals Midhun and Edward who were abducted in South Sudan.

They have reached the Indian embassy in Khartoum.

“I appreciate the efforts of Indian Ambassador in South Sudan Srikumar Menon for the release of Indian nationals,” she said in a series of tweets.

Indians Midhun Ganesh and Edward Ambrose along with a Pakistani, Ayaz Hussein Jamali, were abducted by rebels from near their workplaces earlier this month in oil—rich Upper Nile state. Jamali has also been reportedly released.

“Following requests from Indian and Pakistani governments, the Sudanese and Ethiopian governments coordinated together to secure the release of the three oil workers,” Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Service said in a statement.

However, it did not specify when the hostages were released.