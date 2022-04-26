‘Indianness’ is India’s only caste, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releasing the logo of the year-long celebrations to mark the 90th anniversary of Sivagiri pilgrimage and the golden jubilee of Brahma Vidyalaya in New Delhi on Tuesday.

April 26, 2022 19:26 IST

PM inaugurates 90th anniversary celebrations of Sivagiri pilgrimage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said as Indians, the people of the country had only one caste i.e. Indianness.

“We have only one religion – the dharma of service and duty. We have only one God – Mother India. Sree Narayana Guru’s exhortation of One Caste, One Religion, One God gives a spiritual dimension to our patriotism. We all know that no goal of the world is impossible for the united Indians,” he said.

He was speaking after inaugurating online the year-long 90th anniversary celebrations of the Sivagiri pilgrimage and the golden jubilee of the Brahma Vidhyalaya.

Mr. Modi said drawing inspiration from the Guru, the country was serving the poor, downtrodden, backward, giving them their rights. The country was moving with the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas.

The Guru talked of modernity but he also enriched Indian culture and values. He talked of education and science but never shied away from raising the glory of the dharma, faith, and traditions of India. The Guru campaigned against social evils and made India aware of its reality. He fought a logical and practical fight against discrimination in the name of casteism, Mr .Modi said.

Mr. Modi also gave the example of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign, where the situation improved with speed as the government was able to create the right environment.

The Prime Minister also recalled the epoch-making meetings of Narayana Guru with titans such as Rabindranath Tagore, Mahatma Gandhi, and Swami Vivekananda. At these meetings, seeds of reconstruction of India were sowed, the results of which were visible in today’s India and 75-year journey of the nation.

Sivagiri pilgrimage is held every year for three days from December 30. The pilgrimage focusses on eight subjects viz education, cleanliness, piety, handicrafts, trade and commerce, agriculture, science & technology, and organised endeavour.

The pilgrimage, which started with a handful of devotees in 1933, has now become one of the major events in southern India. Every year, lakhs of devotees from all over the world irrespective of caste, creed, religion, and language visit Sivagiri to participate in the pilgrimage.

Apart from spiritual leaders of the Sivagiri Madhom and devotees, Union Ministers Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V. Muraleedharan were among those present.