ADVERTISEMENT

Indian youth injured by gunshot near Bangladesh border in Tripura

Published - September 27, 2024 08:00 pm IST - Agartala

The injured youth told doctors that he was standing on the river bank when he was suddenly struck by a bullet from behind

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear. The BSF has not yet commented. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

An Indian youth was injured by a gunshot near the Bangladesh border in Sonamura in Tripura’s Sepahijala district on Friday (September 27, 2024). He was identified as Imran Hussain and currently admitted at the GBP Hospital here after being referred from Sonamura hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear. The BSF has not yet commented.

The injured youth told doctors that he was standing on the river bank when he was suddenly struck by a bullet from behind causing him to faint.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local residents came to his aid and brought him to the nearby hospital. They were able to contact his family members by using his mobile phone.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Imran was later transferred to GBP Hospital for further treatment, where doctors determined that he needed surgery to remove “a metal object” from his body.

The police are currently investigating the incident which took place in close proximity to the border.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tripura / Bangladesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US