Indian youth injured by gunshot near Bangladesh border in Tripura

The injured youth told doctors that he was standing on the river bank when he was suddenly struck by a bullet from behind

Published - September 27, 2024 08:00 pm IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali
The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear. The BSF has not yet commented. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

An Indian youth was injured by a gunshot near the Bangladesh border in Sonamura in Tripura’s Sepahijala district on Friday (September 27, 2024). He was identified as Imran Hussain and currently admitted at the GBP Hospital here after being referred from Sonamura hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear. The BSF has not yet commented.

The injured youth told doctors that he was standing on the river bank when he was suddenly struck by a bullet from behind causing him to faint.

Local residents came to his aid and brought him to the nearby hospital. They were able to contact his family members by using his mobile phone.

Imran was later transferred to GBP Hospital for further treatment, where doctors determined that he needed surgery to remove “a metal object” from his body.

The police are currently investigating the incident which took place in close proximity to the border.

