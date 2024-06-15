ADVERTISEMENT

Indian youth dies in Bangladesh, family waits for mortal remains

Published - June 15, 2024 09:19 pm IST - Agartala

The deceased had gone to Brahmanbaria in northeast Bangladesh to visit relatives some days ago

Syed Sajjad Ali
A youth from a locality in Agartala has died in Bangladesh after reportedly drowning in a pond. The family is waiting for the body to be returned home.

The deceased, Ranabir Biswas, had gone to Brahmanbaria in northeast Bangladesh to visit relatives some days ago. A family member on Saturday informed, the tragic incident occurred at his aunt’s house in the Bijoynagar police station area of Brahmanbaria on Thursday.

“He drowned while taking a bath in a pond and was declared dead at the hospital. We are now waiting for the body to be returned, so we can perform his last rites,” the family member said.

The bereaved family resides in the Chinaihani locality in the Barjala area of Agartala. When contacted, a police officer stated that they are working to assist the family and are making efforts to receive the body through the Agartala-Akhaura Integrated Check Post.

He also mentioned that the process may require intervention from the Indian High Commission at Dhaka, which has a consular and visa service facility at Brahmanbaria.

