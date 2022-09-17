Indian Youth Congress observes PM Modi's birthday as 'unemployment day'

IYC alleged that under the BJP Government, India is facing "economic slowdown" and the youth is "disappointed"

PTI New Delhi
September 17, 2022 17:22 IST

Members of Indian Youth Congress organise a ‘Berojgari Mela’ as a protest, in New Delhi on Saturday, September 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Indian Youth Congress organised 'Berojgari Melas' across the country on September 17 to observe Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as 'unemployment day', party officials said. 

Holding placards, several party workers gathered at the IYC office wearing black shirts and raised slogans.

PM Modi turned 72 on Saturday with politicians and dignitaries extending their best wishes to him.

Addressing party workers, IYC national president Srinivas B.V. said since the BJP Government came to power, it brought the "gift of unemployment" for the youth of the country. 

He said the country has a large population of youth of which 60% are unemployed. "This is a very scary situation," Mr. Srinivas alleged. 

He alleged that under the BJP Government, the country is facing "economic slowdown" and the youth is "disappointed".

"Narendra Modi had promised to provide 2 crore jobs every year to the youth of the country. According to that, 16 crore youth should have been employed by now. The PM is least bothered about the employment of the youth. He is concerned about the employment of Amit Shah's son Jay Shah," he alleged.

The IYC urged the Prime Minister to pay attention to the unemployed youth and provide them jobs.

