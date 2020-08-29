Indian Youth Congress launches Rozgar Do campaign

IYC in-charge Krishna Allavaru said it is wrong on part of the government to blame COVID-19 for the current state of economy.

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Saturday launched a nationwide “Rozgar Do” campaign highlighting the spike in unemployment rate, which was already spiralling before coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit the country.

Speaking at the launch event Indian Youth Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru told reporters that it is wrong on part of the government to blame the COVID-19 pandemic for the current state of economy which was in a shambles even before the pandemic hit. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called the pandemic an “Act of God”.

Mr. Allavaru questioned, “Was it ‘Act of God’ on 8 November 2016 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation that wrecked our economy? Was the faulty implementation of GST an ‘Act of God?' When coronavirus pandemic was at our door, PM Modi organised Namaste Trump event putting lakhs of people in danger, was that also ‘Act of God’.”

He said that post demonetisation PM Modi had asked for 50-days to get the economy back on track, but never gave an account of what he has done in 50-days. During the coronavirus pandemic, he asked for 21 days to control the pandemic and now more than 21 weeks later, the number of coronavirus positive cases is only going up.

“Do not blame God for your faulty policies,” he said. President of Indian Youth Congress B.V. Srinivas accused the Narendra Modi government of slacking 13.5 crore jobs. “This is a government of television without any vision of its own,” he said. Mr. Srinivas asserted that the IYC will carry on agitations across the country till the government comes clean on the job losses and the way forward.