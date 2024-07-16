ADVERTISEMENT

Indian workers earn less than those in Pakistan, Nigeria: Congress leader Pawan Khera

Published - July 16, 2024 01:27 pm IST

While PM Modi sells the dream of making India the third-largest economy in terms of GDP growth, the reality is quite different, Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Pawan Khera addresses a press briefing, at party headquarters in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on July 16 hit out at the BJP-led government alleging “wages in India are lower than those in Pakistan and Nigeria, leading to a very low standard of living for a significant population.”

Citing a report by Velocity Global, Mr. Khera said, “While Prime Minister Narendra Modi sells the dream of making India the third-largest economy in terms of GDP growth, reality is quite different.”

“India is among the countries that pay their workers less than Pakistan and Nigeria,” he said in a post on X.

He further claimed that India tops the list of the 10 countries with the lowest wages globally, with workers earning just $45 a month on average, equivalent to around ₹3,500.

“In comparison, the minimum wage is $76 in Nigeria, $80 in Uzbekistan, $114 in Pakistan, $128 in the Philippines, $130 in Indonesia, $140 in Vietnam, and $177 in Ukraine. Even in smaller countries, the minimum wage is significantly higher: $187 in Armenia and $188 in Kazakhstan,” he said.

