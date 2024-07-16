GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian workers earn less than those in Pakistan, Nigeria: Congress leader Pawan Khera

While PM Modi sells the dream of making India the third-largest economy in terms of GDP growth, the reality is quite different, Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged

Published - July 16, 2024 01:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Pawan Khera addresses a press briefing, at party headquarters in New Delhi. File

Congress leader Pawan Khera addresses a press briefing, at party headquarters in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on July 16 hit out at the BJP-led government alleging “wages in India are lower than those in Pakistan and Nigeria, leading to a very low standard of living for a significant population.”

Citing a report by Velocity Global, Mr. Khera said, “While Prime Minister Narendra Modi sells the dream of making India the third-largest economy in terms of GDP growth, reality is quite different.”

“India is among the countries that pay their workers less than Pakistan and Nigeria,” he said in a post on X.

He further claimed that India tops the list of the 10 countries with the lowest wages globally, with workers earning just $45 a month on average, equivalent to around ₹3,500.

“In comparison, the minimum wage is $76 in Nigeria, $80 in Uzbekistan, $114 in Pakistan, $128 in the Philippines, $130 in Indonesia, $140 in Vietnam, and $177 in Ukraine. Even in smaller countries, the minimum wage is significantly higher: $187 in Armenia and $188 in Kazakhstan,” he said.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / national politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.