Indian women’s hockey team raises ₹20 lakh to help people affected by COVID-19

Rani Rampal. File.

Rani Rampal. File.

The funds will be used to provide basic necessities for patients at various locations, migrant workers and slum dwellers

The Indian women’s hockey team has raised funds to the tune of ₹20 lakh to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian team raised the money thorough an 18-day fitness challenge, which concluded on May 3 and resulted in raising ₹20, 01,130. The funds have been donated to Delhi-based NGO Uday Foundation.

The funds will be used to provide basic necessities for patients at various locations, migrant workers and slum dwellers.

“The response we have received was really overwhelming. People, especially Indian hockey lovers from across the globe took part in the challenge and contributed to the cause.

“On behalf of the Indian Women Team, I would like to thank everyone who took part in this initiative to help the poor,” India skipper Rani Rampal said.

The challenge involved the team members who came up with different fitness tasks that ranged from burpees, lunges, squats to spider-man pushups, pogo hops and more.

Each day a player gave a new challenge and tagged 10 people on their social media handles to take up the challenge and donate ₹100 to the fundraiser.

