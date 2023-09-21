ADVERTISEMENT

Indian visa suspension for Canadians done as per official order: BLS International

September 21, 2023 02:34 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

Confusion prevails as the Indian High Commission has not made any formal announcement so far.

Kallol Bhattacherjee,Suhasini Haidar

BLS is a leading visa processing company with dozens countries under its coverage.

The private agency responsible for processing Indian visas for Canadian travellers has said that it has carried a notice about suspension of Indian visas for Canadians as per official requirement. Ministry of External Affairs is yet to officially announce the suspension though sources have hinted that a formal announcement could be made in this regard.

“We are the wrong party to answer the query about suspension of visas as we have done what was asked of us,” said a source over telephone from the BLS International that processes Indian visas for Canadian citizens. The source also informed that the decision to suspend visas is taken generally at the government level which is then implemented at the level of the private agencies like BLS International that handle Indian visas for foreigners.

ALSO READ
Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Sikh activist whose killing has divided Canada and India?

Earlier, a notice on the BLS International’s website flashed saying “Important notice from Indian mission: Due to Operational reasons, with effect from 21 September 2023 Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice.” The notice however went missing briefly adding to confusion about the precise status. However, the notice was back on the blsindia-canada.com website sometime later.

Earlier a source at the High Commission of Canada informed that they were not aware of “any formal suspension” but maintained that that the visa policy is the “prerogative and sole jurisdiction” of the High Commission of India in Ottawa and Ministry of External Affairs here.

Canada

