Indian vice presidential election 2022 | Opposition parties to discuss joint candidate on July 17, says Mallikarjun Kharge

PTI July 14, 2022 13:03 IST

PTI July 14, 2022 13:03 IST

Election for the post of Vice President of India to be held on August 6

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge. File | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Election for the post of Vice President of India to be held on August 6

Opposition parties will meet on July 17 to discuss the joint candidate for the vice presidential election. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said all parties would meet on Sunday and will hold discussion on who will be their joint candidate for the post of vice president. The tenure of incumbent M. Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10. The election has already been notified by the Election Commission and the last date for filing of nominations is July 19. The election for the post of Vice President will be held on August 6.



Our code of editorial values