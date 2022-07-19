Indian vice-presidential election 2022 | Margaret Alva joins the VP race on last day of nomination

UPA vice presidential candidate Margaret Alva and Opposition party MPs after filing Nomination Paper at the Parliament House in New Delhi on July 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

July 19, 2022 12:50 IST

Applauds Opposition’s “unity in diversity” as India’s reality

Former Rajasthan Governor Margaret Alva filed her nomination papers for the Vice-Presidential (VP) elections on Tuesday, the last day for the exercise, while in the presence of senior political leaders.

Speaking to reporters, Ms. Alva said. “I have spent my life fulfilling my commitments, with integrity and courage. Elections don’t frighten me - winning and losing is a part of life. However, it is my belief that the goodwill, trust and affection of members across party lines in both houses of Parliament, that I’ve earned, will see me through and continue to guide me as one who works to bring people together to find common solutions, and helps build a strong and united India.”

Ms. Alva was, on the occasion, accompanied by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. DMK’s Tiruchi Siva, MDMK’s Vaiko, CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury, CPI’s D Raja, IUML’s E.T. Mohammed Basheer, VCK’s Thol. Thirumavalavan, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, and Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav were also present. Leaders from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Admi Party (AAP), however, were missing.

“The coming together of the opposition to support my candidature for the post of Vice President of India is a metaphor of the reality that is India. We come from various corners of this great country, speak different languages, and follow different religions and customs. Our unity, in our diversity, is our strength,” she noted.

Ms. Alva, 80, is contesting against NDA’s Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned as West Bengal governor after being nominated on Saturday evening. The poll on August 6 will elect the successor of M. Venkaiah Naidu, whose terms ends on August 10. All members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including nominated members, make up the electoral college for the Vice President’s election.