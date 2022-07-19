Indian vice-presidential election 2022 | Opposition candidate Margaret Alva files nomination papers

NDA’s Jagdeep Dhankar filed his nomination on July 18

UPA vice presidential candidate Margaret Alva and Opposition party MPs after filing Nomination Paper at the Parliament House in New Delhi on July 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Joint Opposition candidate for the vice presidential election Margaret Alva on Tuesday filed her nomination papers for the post and was accompanied by a host of leaders.

The vice presidential poll will be held on August 6 to elect the successor to M. Venkaiah Naidu, whose term ends on August 10.

Several Opposition leaders, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, NCP's Sharad Pawar, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, were present during her nomination filing.

Tuesday is the last date for submission of nominations for the vice presidential election.

"It's a tough election without a doubt, but I'm not afraid to take on the challenge," she had said on Monday while thanking Opposition parties who have supported her candidature.

Ms. Alva, 80, is pitted against NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned as West Bengal governor after being nominated on Saturday evening.

Former Rajasthan Governor and Congress veteran Ms. Alva was unanimously chosen as the joint Opposition candidate for the post of vice president on Sunday.

All MPs of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including nominated members, comprise the electoral college for the vice president's election.