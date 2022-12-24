Indian Trade Unions to wait for results of ITUC inquiry into graft charges against suspended leader

December 24, 2022 06:34 am | Updated 06:34 am IST - New Delhi

The International Trade Unions Confederation’s (ITUC) general council, which met on Wednesday virtually, has decided to suspend its General Secretary Luca Visentini over allegations of receiving bribe from Qatar authorities to stop campaigns against deaths of migrant workers in the country during the construction of stadiums for the football World Cup.

There were reports that hundreds of migrant workers, including those from India, had died in Qatar due to an unsafe work atmosphere. Two Indian central trade unions — INTUC and HMS — who are affiliated with the ITUC have also demanded a detailed investigation into the matter. SEWA, another central trade union affiliated with the ITUC, also said they will wait for the investigation to end before taking a position.

An extraordinary meeting of the general council decided to suspend Mr. Visentini as ITUC General Secretary until it meets on March 11 to furter consider the matter. “This in no way implies any presumption of guilt,” an ITUC statement had said.

The ITUC added that the general council will make a decision early in January on the question of an acting General Secretary in the interim. “Until then, Deputy General Secretary Owen Tudor will fulfil the responsibilities of General Secretary,” it said.

It added that an independent external audit of all financial questions on the circumstances relating to the allegations and of the ITUC’s financial rules and procedures will be established, and a special commission will investigate the allegations against Mr. Visentini, including the results of the external audit.

INTUC leader Satyajeet Reddy said the organisation will wait for the investigation to take place. “We are concerned of the situation. We will, however, wait for the result of the probe. The allegation is about taking a contribution from an NGO that has some links with the Qatar administration,” he said.

HMS general secretary Harbhajan Singh said his organisation will also wait for the result of the investigation before taking a decision on the allegations.

SEWA secretary general Jyoti Macwan said the process of investigation has started.

The ITUC General Council, meanwhile, reiterated its total opposition to any form of corruption and its determination to ensure strict prudential and other preventative measures. “Where corruption exists, workers are among its principal victims,” it said.

Belgian judicial authorities had questioned Mr. Visentini earlier this month over allegations of corruption “in relation to members, and identities associated with, the European Parliament”. “At no time have the authorities suggested that the ITUC is under investigation or suspicion,” the ITUC had said.

It said media reports have identified Qatar as being involved in the alleged corruption. “The ITUC has worked intensively over more than 11 years to ensure reform of Qatar’s labour laws. The ITUC has welcomed the legal reforms that have been made in Qatar and has made it clear that continued pressure is required because current implementation and enforcement are insufficient,” the statement said.

The issue of deaths in Qatar was reflected in the 17th Asia Pacific Region Meeting of the International Labour Organisation too.