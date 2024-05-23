ADVERTISEMENT

Indian student dies in accident in New York

Published - May 23, 2024 10:39 pm IST - New York

Belem Atchyuth from Andhra Pradesh, a student at the State University of New York (SUNY), passed away in a bike accident

PTI

Image used for representative purpsoe only | Photo Credit: AP

An Indian student died in an accident on May 22.

Belem Atchyuth from Andhra Pradesh, a student at the State University of New York (SUNY), passed away in a bike accident on Wednesday evening. “Saddened to learn about the untimely demise of Shri Belem Atchyuth,” the Consulate General of India said in a post on X.

Expressing “deepest condolences” to his family, the Consulate said they are in touch with the “bereaved family and local agencies to extend all assistance, including sending the mortal remains back to India”.

