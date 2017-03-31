Indian student survives attack in Poland

An Indian student, who was allegedly assaulted in Poland and was claimed to have died, has survived the attack, according to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.
Ms. Swaraj on Friday night spoke to the Indian ambassador to Poland Ajay Bisaria regarding the assault on an Indian student in Poznan city whose name was not disclosed.
Ms. Swaraj sought a report from the envoy after she was approached by a Twitter user who informed her about a news item in Polish media regarding the an Indian student being severely beaten up.
“There was an incident of beating. Fortunately, he has survived. We are inquiring into all aspects of the incident,” she tweeted.
Mr. Bisaria had earlier tweeted, “Prelim enquiry suggests student attacked in Poznan tram on Wed. Thank God, he survived. Getting details.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor