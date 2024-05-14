Former Indian Army officer employed with U.N. killed in Rafah

A former Indian Army officer, Col. Waibhav Anil Kale, employed with the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UN DSS) was killed and another staff member injured as their vehicle was struck as they travelled to the European Hospital in Rafah, the southernmost city of the Gaza strip bordering Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, on the morning of May 13. This makes it the first international casualty for the world body since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 07, 2023. The incident occurred at a time when Israel is gearing up for a massive ground offensive in Rafah.

“Today a UN vehicle was struck in Gaza, killing one of our colleagues and injuring another. More than 190 UN staff have been killed in Gaza. Humanitarian workers must be protected. I condemn all attacks on UN personnel and reiterate my urgent appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire & the release of all hostages,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a post on social media platform ‘X’.

Col. Wale joined the UNDSS at P-4 position about five to six weeks ago, officials said. His mortal remains will be arriving today by evening from Israel, an official in the know said on Tuesday. Officials in the know said the incident is being investigated and there was not yet conclusive information about who fired at the UN vehicle which was clearly marked.

Col. Wale was an infantry officer with 11 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (JAKRIF) regiment of the Indian Army and took premature retirement two years back. He had initially worked with MNCs and joined the UN last month. He is survived by his wife and two teenaged children based in Pune.

In a statement, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General (SG) said the SG condemned all attacks on UN personnel and calls for a full investigation. “With the conflict in Gaza continuing to take a heavy toll – not only on civilians, but also on humanitarian workers – the Secretary-General reiterates his urgent appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and for the release of all hostages,” he said addressing a press conference.

One official said that UN informs the Israeli side of the movement of all their convoys. “They are all clearly marked U.N. vehicles.”

Humanitarian aid workers have been targetted on several occasions during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict causing severe disruptions to much needed aid.

On the situation in Gaza, Mr. Haq said the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says that ground incursions and heavy fighting continue to be reported in eastern Rafah, as well as Gaza city and the Jabaliya refugee camp. “The UN Relief and Works Agency, UNRWA, reports that nearly 3,60,000 people have fled Rafah since the first evacuation order a week ago. Many of them have already been displaced multiple times over the past seven months,” he said. Meanwhile, evacuation orders issued on Saturday for northern Gaza, amid ongoing Israeli bombardment there, have resulted in the displacement of some 100,000 people so far, he added.

