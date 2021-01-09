Indian seafarers stuck in China set to return by Jan. 14

An Indian vessel, M.V. Jag Anand, is on its way to rescue 23 Indian seafarers stuck aboard a ship in China, according to Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday.
The Minister posted on Twitter that the ship is on its way to Chiba in Japan, where there will be a crew change. The Indian seamen are likely to return to the country by January 14.
“Our Seafarers stuck in China are coming back to India! Ship M.V. Jag Anand, having 23 Indian crews, stuck in China, is set to sail toward Chiba,Japan to carry out crew change, will reach India on 14th January. This could only happen due to strong leadership of @NarendraModi ji.”
The Minister also thanked the Great Eastern Shipping Company for the humanitarian gesture.
