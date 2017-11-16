Indian scientists among signatories to second warning to humanity by scientific experts from 184 countries

More than 120 Indian scientists are among the 15,364 scientists from 184 countries to endorse the second warning that the world's scientists have issued to humanity: not mending currently unsustainable ways of living could augur “widespread misery” and “catastrophic biodiversity loss”.

This is the first time that so many scientists are signatory to such a letter.

The first warning, issued in 1992 and signed by 1,575 scientists, urged governments to take immediate action to prevent environmental degradation. Following up on nine environmental issues identified by these scientists, a team led by Oregon State University's William Ripple compiled current data on them.

Their findings, published three days ago in the interdisciplinary journal Bioscience, show declines in freshwater availability and the catch in global marine fisheries. Biodiversity is disappearing at an alarming pace: between 1970 and 2012, the world's vertebrate populations declined by 58%. Forest loss has been tabled at 129 million hectares between 1990 and 2015, and both human and livestock populations have increased.

However, there is also good news: ozone depletors such as chlorofluorocabons in the atmosphere have declined, proving that change is possible, write the authors. Their recommendations to “transition to sustainability” include halting conversion of natural habitats such as forests and grasslands, reducing food waste through education and better infrastructure, promoting new green technologies, and revising economies to reduce inequalities in wealth.

In a country like India, there is a need for both immediate and long-term solutions, says co-author William Lawrence, professor at the James Cook University, Australia. “In the short term, it’s critical to limit further habitat loss and the expansion of new roads, mines and mega-projects into the last wild places, and to enlist the help and engagement of local communities wherever possible,” he wrote in an e-mail to The Hindu.

Indian scientists, from institutions that include the Delhi University, the Wildlife Institute of India, the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Nature Research, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER), are among the signatories to the letter.

“Societies need to take into account evidence-based inputs from the scientific community,” says Rajesh Gopakumar, Director of the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, Bengaluru, and a signatory to the letter. “As a scientist, I feel that the letter speaks about issues that are critical to address, especially in a developing country like India.”