Indian Railways to run 211 special services trains this festival season

To ease the festive rush, the Indian Railways will run about 211 special services trains this festival season till the end of October. The national transporter on Tuesday notified 32 special service trains, while 179 special service trains were notified earlier.

"In this ongoing festive season, for the convenience of rail travelers and to clear extra rush of passengers, Indian Railways is running 2,561 trips of 211 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year," an official statement said.

It added that special trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country, including Darbhanga, Azamgarh, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Firozpur, Patna, Katihar and Amritsar.

"A watch on any malpractices – like cornering of seats, over-charging and touting activity etc. is being done and strictly monitored. Crowd controlling measures by forming queue at the terminus stations under the supervision of RPF staff for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches is being ensured," it added.