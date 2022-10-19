Indian Railways to run 211 special services trains this festival season

"In this ongoing festive season, for the convenience of rail travelers and to clear extra rush of passengers, Indian Railways is running 2,561 trips of 211 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year," an official statement said.

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
October 19, 2022 02:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Special trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country | Photo Credit: The Hindu

ADVERTISEMENT

To ease the festive rush, the Indian Railways will run about 211 special services trains this festival season till the end of October. The national transporter on Tuesday notified 32 special service trains, while 179 special service trains were notified earlier.

"In this ongoing festive season, for the convenience of rail travelers and to clear extra rush of passengers, Indian Railways is running 2,561 trips of 211 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year," an official statement said.

It added that special trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country, including Darbhanga, Azamgarh, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Firozpur, Patna, Katihar and Amritsar.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"A watch on any malpractices – like cornering of seats, over-charging and touting activity etc. is being done and strictly monitored. Crowd controlling measures by forming queue at the terminus stations under the supervision of RPF staff for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches is being ensured," it added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
railway
India
festivals

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app