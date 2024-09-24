Comprehensive action plan set to replace signal assets that have outlived their span of operational efficiency 

Worried over many signalling systems remaining functional beyond their recommended lifespan, the Indian Railways has decided to replace signal assets that have outlived their codal life.

In a directive to General Managers of all Zonal Railways, the Ministry of Railways emphasised the urgent need to prioritise the replacement of signal assets nearing or surpassing their codal life. To avoid delays, this critical work would be carried out independently, without impacting the ongoing infrastructure projects, including track doubling and the construction of third or fourth lines.

PRIME plan

By rolling out a ‘Plan for Reliability Improvement and Maintenance Effectiveness’ (PRIME), the Railways aims at improving the reliability and maintainability of signalling systems, which were vital for safe train operations. The plan underscores the need for regular staff training and counselling on safety and maintenance protocols to ensure high standards of work quality.

A key issue highlighted by the Ministry is the frequent occurrence of cable cuts along railway tracks, which had led to multiple signalling failures. These disruptions not only hampered train operations but posed serious safety risks, potentially resulting in catastrophic accidents.

According to senior Railway officials, the renewed focus on safety came in the wake of several major train accidents over the past two years, including the tragic triple train collision in Odisha’s Balasore district on June 2, 2023, which claimed 291 lives and left over 900 injured. Faulty signals were suspected to have led to the devastating accident.

Also, in the two major rear-end collisions, one in the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway and the other in the Katihar Division of Northeast Frontier Railway, in the past one year, lapses in managing train operations in automatic signalling territory were cited as reasons for the accidents.

To address these issues, the Railways instructed training centres to provide special focus on acquainting and training of staff of all concerned departments on new systems that are coming up.

Long-term solutions

General Managers were told to devise long-term solutions for improving safety, with a particular focus on reducing signal failures. Initially, five stations with the highest number of signal failures in each division would be targeted for immediate maintenance and rectification. Innovations that prove successful in enhancing reliability would be expanded to other zones, railway sources said.

Though utilisation of signalling infrastructure beyond the period of their operational efficiency was not uncommon in the Railways, the need to replace them was felt in the zero-tolerance to safety initiative, a former Principal Chief Signal and Telecommunications Engineer said.

As part of PRIME, Zonal Railways were also tasked with replacing defective equipment across the network. This included faulty cables identified over 3,286 km, 4,304 malfunctioning point machines, and 476 automatic fire detection and alarm systems. Additionally, Data Loggers used for tracking system performance would undergo validation to ensure accurate monitoring, the sources said.

