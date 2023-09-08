Indian Railways to maximise utility of prime land abutting stations

September 08, 2023 03:23 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Railways have decided to maximise the utility of their prime lands abutting railway stations by replacing decades-old sparsely distributed buildings with multi-storeyed structures. The initiative is part of the mission to develop major railway stations and surrounding areas as City Centres.

While master plans are being prepared for station development across the railway network, the Ministry of Railways has written to the General Managers of Zonal Railways saying that cities had generally grown around railway stations whereas the constructions at and around such stations were filled with several decades-old low-height buildings and construction was sparsely distributed leading to low utilisation of the prime land.

Dense utilisation

“In view of the prime location of the station with respect to the city, it provides an opportunity to go for dense utilisation and redevelop the entire area in such a manner that the whole place becomes much more useful for the citizens and in turn brings value to railways,” the Railway Board said in a note last week.

The focus of the master plan for station development would also be on utilising the full potential of prime lands for multi-storeyed structures with construction planned in a phased manner. Height of the station buildings, including the property development component, should be maximized as far as possible. Construction over tracks would be confined to provision of roof plaza / foot over bridges.

“Entire master plan should be well-designed for utilities and inter-connectivity between different components so that the station becomes the ‘City Centre’. Outside the station building, the plots marked for property development should be developed to their maximum potential in phases as per market demand. These identified plots in master plan should be well secured against encroachments in the initial phase itself,” the note said.

General managers were told to take special care as regards design of high-rise buildings taking aspects relating to aviation, fire and heritage etc into consideration. “The usage of various property developments should be adequately diverse keeping in view the requirements of the city. Generation of public spaces for social life should also be planned. Wherever feasible, the master plan should provide for connectivity between the two sides of the city for the non-travelling citizens also.”

EV charging points

The circulating area and parking would be designed in such a manner that the valuation of commercial space in the station building does not get adversely affected on account of access and parking of vehicles. The development plan would include an adequate number of elevators/escalators, Electric Vehicle charging points and other infrastructure keeping in view future growth and expansion.

The railways have announced re-development of 508 stations under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’ in which modern infrastructure and passenger amenities would be created.