Indian Railways to make travel easier for unreserved passengers

Travelling in unreserved coaches, especially on long distance routes, can be a nightmarish experience for many passengers due to the congestion caused by overcrowding and lack of basic amenities. Indian Railways has embarked on a mission to bring about a change in the experience by extending adequate facilities for passengers travelling in unreserved coaches.

According to official sources, the Railway Board has devised a strategy to make journeys comfortable for passengers travelling in the General Second (GS) Class coaches that are attached in the front and rear end of all Mail and Express trains. To start with, instructions have been given to General Managers of all Zonal Railways to arrange for the availability of affordable meals, drinking water and vending trolleys near unreserved coaches at all stoppages.

On-board housekeeping

To ensure cleanliness and availability of water on board, On-Board Housekeeping Staff (OBHS) will be deployed at regular intervals to clean the coaches. Train managers have to plan filling water in the toilets of the unreserved coaches at watering stations en route. Drinking water booths will also be established at either end of stations for the benefit of passengers in unreserved coaches.

“There is a surge in passenger traffic due to the return summer rush and I would like you to review and ensure that passengers travelling, especially in GS coaches, are provided with basic services,” Jaya Varma Sinha, Member (Operations and Business Development), Railway Board, said in a note to the General Managers.

Sources said that the carrying capacity of unreserved General Class coaches is 90 in Integral Coach Factory designed coaches, and 99 in Linke Hoffman Busch coaches. Passengers holding unreserved tickets to a particular destination can travel in any train running in that direction though they would have to purchase separate tickets for Superfast Express trains.

“Passengers who decide to travel at the last minute or those who cannot afford reservation charges travel in unreserved coaches, which are usually occupied at more than double the capacity. Though the Railways provide separate coaches for women passengers, many do travel with families in General Second class coaches as well. We have instructions to make sure that good quality food, drinking water and other amenities are made available to these passengers,” a senior Railways official said.

