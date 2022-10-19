Indian Railways announces the closure of Central Organisation for Modernisation of Workshops

COFMOW successfully helped in the modernisation of Production Units and Workshops across the Indian Railways. | Photo Credit: SHAJU JOHN

The Ministry of Railways on Tuesday announced the closure of the Central Organisation for Modernisation of Workshops (COFMOW), New Delhi, with effect from December 1, 2022.

Keeping in line with the recommendations of the Principal Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance, on the rationalisation of government bodies, the Railway Board confirmed the winding up of the four-decade old organisation that contributed significantly towards the modernisation of workshops across the railway network, sources in the Railways said.

With the announcement on the closure, COFMOW was barred from floating or opening of tenders with immediate effect. All sanctioned works against which tenders have not been finalised yet, or awarded, will be transferred to the respective Zonal Railways or Production Unit. All non-gazetted posts would be surrendered and the staff released/repatriated/re-deployed elsewhere. Buildings and other infrastructure of the organisation would be handed over to the Railway Board by November 30, 2022 for further utilisation, the sources said.

Since its inception in 1979, the COFMOW successfully helped in the modernisation of Production Units and Workshops across the Indian Railways. Spanning over four decades, the organisation acquired unmatched expertise in developing specifications for machinery, plants and equipment meeting client needs and their procurement by virtue of its vast experience in the procurement of over 24,707 machines valued at ₹7,650 crore.

It emerged as a specialised agency with expertise to offer its services to those needing modernisation or upgradation of their manufacturing, maintenance, training and other activities towards enhancing productivity, a senior Railways official said.

Acting on the recommendations of the Principal Economic Advisor, Sanjeev Sanyal, the Ministry of Railways had earlier wound up major establishments like the Special Railway Establishment for Strategic and Holistic Advancement (SRESTHA), Lucknow, which was formed to take up long-term railway research projects requiring technological advancement, and the Indian Railways Organisation of Alternative Fuel (IROAF), New Delhi.

Other organisations like the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE), Allahabad, and the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), New Delhi, were also likely to be closed as part of the massive restructure plan, the sources said.