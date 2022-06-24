Indian Presidential election 2022 | J. P. Nadda seeks Opposition leaders' support for Droupadi Murmu's candidature

Sources said Nadda called up Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former Prime Minister and JDS leader H. D. Devegowda.

BJP president J. P. Nadda on June 24 reached out to various Opposition leaders and sought their support for the NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Sources said Nadda called up Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former Prime Minister and JDS leader H. D. Devegowda while seeking to build a consensus on Ms. Murmu's candidature.

Sources add that Nadda has also called National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and some other Opposition leaders.

Ms. Murmu herself had earlier called senior Opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Mamata Banerjee and sought their support for her candidature for the top constitutional post in the country. Ms. Murmu, if elected, would be the first tribal and the second woman to occupy the post of President of India.