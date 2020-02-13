Indian on board Hong Kong-Delhi flight quarantined on suspicion of COVID-19

An Indian citizen on Thursday was identified as a suspected case of COVID-19 after he landed at Indira Gandhi International airport on a SpiceJet flight from Hong Kong.
The passenger, Mohammad Rizwan Sheikh, was suspected of carrying the infection after he passed through thermal screening used to identify such cases, according to an airport source. The age of the passenger is not known.
The flight landed at 6.35 a.m. today.
The passenger was quarantined by the Airport Health Officer and then taken to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, according to the airline and airport sources.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.