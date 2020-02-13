National

Indian on board Hong Kong-Delhi flight quarantined on suspicion of COVID-19

The passenger, Mohammad Rizwan Sheikh, was suspected of carrying the infection after he passed through thermal screening used to identify such cases.

An Indian citizen on Thursday was identified as a suspected case of COVID-19 after he landed at Indira Gandhi International airport on a SpiceJet flight from Hong Kong.

The passenger, Mohammad Rizwan Sheikh, was suspected of carrying the infection after he passed through thermal screening used to identify such cases, according to an airport source. The age of the passenger is not known.

The flight landed at 6.35 a.m. today.

The passenger was quarantined by the Airport Health Officer and then taken to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, according to the airline and airport sources.

