Indian officials in Russian city waiting for pause in fighting for evacuation from Kharkiv

March 01, 2022 22:11 IST

Kharkiv is a short drive away from Russia's Belgorod

India on Tuesday said a team of officials who have been rushed to the Russian city of Belgorod are unable to help trapped Indians in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Belgorod is located 40 km from Kharkiv which is experiencing heavy bombardment by Russian forces that is working as an "obstruction" before the much needed evacuation.

The statement from informed sources came six days after President Vladimir Putin ordered a "special military operation" against Ukraine. The stationing of the officials in Belgorod is expected to increase coordination among the stranded students and professionals in the city as well as Indian and Russian authorities.

It is understood that several options are being considered to transport the trapped Indians from the conflict zone of Kharkiv.

Earlier an official had hinted that India was in talks with both Ukraine and Russia to ensure safe passage for Indian citizens from the city which is the second largest urban centre of Ukraine. The Indian officials in Belgorod, however, are yet to find a window to evacuate the nationals as Russia continues to attack the city as it is a prime target for Moscow's forces. Belgorod is the administrative capital of Belgorod Oblast and is located at a short drive from Kharkiv. It is understood that the Indian officials are waiting for a pause in fighting to facilitate a quick extraction of as many students as possible.

Many Indian nationals based in the western part of Ukraine have managed to rush to the Polish, Romanian and Hungarian borders as they were located closer to these international borders. However, the eastern city of Kharkiv which is reputed for its medical education has a bulk of Indian students who have been left without any exit route. The tragic death of an Indian student on Tuesday in the city has also highlighted the dangerous situation on the ground.

India on Tuesday flew out three more aircraft under Operation Ganga for the Indian nationals who are stranded in the live conflict zone of Ukraine. The flights operated out of Hungarian capital Budapest and Romania's capital Bucharest as more Indians managed to cross the western border of Ukraine. Informed sources shared a grim assessment of the current situation of Kharkiv where Indian nationals are surviving without adequate food and water supply.

The main challenge in evacuating students from Ukraine is the fact that the Indian nationals are on their own as long as they are inside the country in view of the fighting between the Russian and the Ukrainian forces. They can be helped by Indian officials once they cross over to the neighbouring countries. MEA has stationed additional officials in the surrounding countries including in Russia for the task. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla summoned Russian ambassador-designate Denis Alipov on Tuesday and reiterated India's demand to ensure safe passage for the Indian nationals in Ukraine.

The Hindu had earlier reported that the Embassy of India had written weeks earlier to Ukraine-based students and professionals to share coordinates and contact numbers to ensure smooth evacuation. However the plan apparently received a jolt with the outbreak of violence on February 24. Ukraine's ambassador Igor Polikha once again reiterated his country's call to end the Russian attacks and said, "Apart from Russian and Ukrainian soldiers, a large number of civilians are dying."