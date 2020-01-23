Indian nurse at Saudi hospital tests positive for novel coronavirus: Government

An Indian nurse working at a hospital in Saudi Arabia tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus when she and nearly 100 of her Indian colleagues, mostly from Kerala, were screened, the government said on Thursday.

The affected nurse is being treated at the Aseer National Hospital and is recovering well, Kerala Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said.

“Update from @CGIJeddah: About 100 Indian nurses mostly from Kerala working at Al-Hayat hospital have been tested and none except one nurse was found infected by Corona virus. Affected nurse is being treated at Aseer National Hospital and is recovering well,” he said, in a tweet.

Mr. Muraleedharan said he had earlier spoken to the Indian Consulate in Jeddah on the Indian nurses quarantined at the Al-Hayat Hospital, Khamis Mushait. Have asked our Consulate to provide all possible support,” he said.