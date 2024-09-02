ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Navy's P8I on its first-ever deployment in Europe to take part in 'Exercise Varuna'

Published - September 02, 2024 05:00 pm IST - New Delhi

“This deployment comes 63 years after the Indian Navy’s Alize aircraft, operating from the erstwhile INS Vikrant, last flew at Hyeres Airbase,” a spokesperson of Indian Navy said

PTI

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“A P8I aircraft of the Indian Navy has reached France to participate in ‘Exercise Varuna’ with the French Navy,” an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The 2024 edition of Indo-French bilateral naval ‘Exercise Varuna’, scheduled from September 2 to 4 in the Mediterranean Sea, will include advanced tactical exercises underscoring the deepening synergy and interoperability between the two navies,” a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said in a statement.

“The Indian Navy’s P8I aircraft touched down at Air Base 125 Istres-Le Tube, France, marking its first-ever deployment in Europe,” it said.

This deployment comes 63 years after the Indian Navy's Alize aircraft, operating from the erstwhile INS Vikrant, last flew at Hyeres Airbase, the spokesperson said. INS Tabar, which had earlier arrived in Toulon will also be participating in the exercise.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

France / defence

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US