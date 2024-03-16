GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indian Navy foils further attempts of Somali pirates using hijacked MV Ruen

The Navy said the vessel opened fire on the warship, which took actions following international law in self defence and to counter piracy with minimal force necessary to neutralise the pirates' threat

March 16, 2024 11:33 am | Updated 11:46 am IST - New Delhi

Dinakar Peri
Indian Navy foils an attempt by Somali pirates by intercepting their vessel.

Indian Navy foils an attempt by Somali pirates by intercepting their vessel. | Photo Credit: Indian Navy

An Indian Naval warship intercepted the hijacked Malta-flagged tanker, MV Ruen which was reportedly being used as a pirate ship for acts of piracy on high seas. The vessel was hijacked by Somali pirates on December 14.

"The ex-MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by Somali pirates on 14 December, was reported to have sailed out as a pirate ship towards conducting acts of piracy on high seas," the Indian Navy said on March 16.

The vessel was intercepted by an Indian Navy warship on March 15, it said.

“The vessel opened fire on the warship, which is taking actions in accordance with international law, in self defence and to counter piracy, with minimal force necessary to neutralise the pirates’ threat to shipping and seafarers. The pirates onboard the vessel have been called upon to surrender and release the vessel and any civilians they may be holding against their will,” the Navy said.

"The Indian Navy remains committed to maritime security and safety of seafarers in the region," it added.

The Malta-flagged tanker, with 18 crew onboard, sent a Mayday message on December 14 indicating boarding by approximately six unknown personnel. Following the distress call, the Indian Navy had diverted its Maritime Patrol aircraft undertaking surveillance in the area and its warship on anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden to locate and assist MV Ruen. The vessel has since been held off Somali coast. On December 19, Indian Navy provided assistance in the evacuation of an injured crew member from the hijacked vessel who was later transferred ashore at Oman.

There has been a resurgence in piracy in the Horn of Africa coinciding with the volatile situation in the Red Sea with drone and missile attacks by Houthis on commercial shipping.

(with inputs from PTI)

