Indian Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos missile

BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound.

March 05, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
BrahMos precision strike missile successfully launched by Ship by the Indian Navy, in the Arabian Sea, on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

BrahMos precision strike missile successfully launched by Ship by the Indian Navy, in the Arabian Sea, on Sunday, March 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian Navy on Sunday successfully test-fired in the Arabian Sea the ship-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic missile.

The missile that was tested had the indigenous "seeker and booster', officials said.

"The Indian Navy carried out a successful precision strike in the Arabian Sea by ship launched BrahMos missile with DRDO-designed indigenous seeker and booster, reinforcing our commitment towards Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence," said a senior military official.

BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd, an India-Russian joint venture, produces supersonic cruise missiles that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms.

BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound.

The anti-ship version of the supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired jointly by the Indian Navy and the Andaman and Nicobar Command in April last year.

India is also exporting BrahMos missiles.

In January last year, India sealed a $375 million deal with the Philippines for supplying three batteries of the missile.

