Indian Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos missile

March 05, 2022 14:32 IST

The Indian Navy on March 5 said it has successfully test-fired the advanced version of the BrahMos missile, demonstrating the combat readiness of its frontline platforms. A Navy spokesperson said the missile hit the target with pin-point accuracy.

"The long-range precision strike capability of advanced version of the BrahMos missile was successfully validated," the official said.

"The pin-point destruction of the target demonstrated combat and mission readiness of frontline platforms," he said. The BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile manufactured by an Indo-Russian joint venture.