National

Indian Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos missile

Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian Navy on March 5 said it has successfully test-fired the advanced version of the BrahMos missile, demonstrating the combat readiness of its frontline platforms. A Navy spokesperson said the missile hit the target with pin-point accuracy.

"The long-range precision strike capability of advanced version of the BrahMos missile was successfully validated," the official said.

"The pin-point destruction of the target demonstrated combat and mission readiness of frontline platforms," he said. The BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile manufactured by an Indo-Russian joint venture.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 5, 2022 2:34:39 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/indian-navy-successfully-test-fires-brahmos-missile/article65192966.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY