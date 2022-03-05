Indian Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos missile
"The pin-point destruction of the target demonstrated combat and mission readiness of frontline platforms," an official said
The Indian Navy on March 5 said it has successfully test-fired the advanced version of the BrahMos missile, demonstrating the combat readiness of its frontline platforms. A Navy spokesperson said the missile hit the target with pin-point accuracy.
"The long-range precision strike capability of advanced version of the BrahMos missile was successfully validated," the official said.
"The pin-point destruction of the target demonstrated combat and mission readiness of frontline platforms," he said. The BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile manufactured by an Indo-Russian joint venture.
