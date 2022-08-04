Indian Navy receives 9.55 lakh applications under Agnipath

Indian Navy’s Chief of Personnel Vice Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi addresses a press conference regarding the Agnipath scheme, at National Media Centre in New Delhi, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

August 04, 2022 06:10 IST

This includes applications from 82,200 women aspirants

The Navy’s registration process towards Agnipath recruitment scheme has received 9.55 lakh Agniveer applications, including 82,200 women aspirants, officials said on Wednesday.

Registration is now complete. The applications include both Senior Secondary Recruit (10+2) and Matric Recruit (10th), one official stated.

Women Navy recruits

The Navy is opening its doors for women in all streams under the Agnipath scheme and up to 20% or 600 women will be recruited, Navy officials had stated. First batch of Agniveers are set to arrive at Navy’s training establishment INS Chilka, on November 21.

The IAF was the first to open registration from June 24 to July 5, while registrations for Army and Navy opened on July 01. According to the schedule given by IAF, the course is set to commence on December 30, 2022. Compared to 6,31,528 applications in the past, which was the highest in any recruitment cycle, Air Force has received 7,49,899 applications under the Agnipath scheme.

The Army has 71 Army Recruitment Office (ARO) across the country and two AROs for recruitment of Gorkhas. Of these, 14 AROs started registration on July 1 while another 26 opened registration on July 5. The Army plans to recruit 40,000 Agniveers in two batches this year, while the Navy and Air Force will recruit 3,000 Agniveers each.

Four-year period

On June 14, the Government announced the “Agnipath” scheme for recruitment of soldiers into the armed forces for four years replacing the current permanent entry scheme, and the age bracket for new recruits was fixed at 17 ½ to 21 years of age. For this year, the Government has announced a one time upper age limit relaxation to 23 years.

Agniveers on completion of four years, will get an opportunity to join the permanent cadre, and up to 25% would be selected.