Indian Navy hands over nine pirates to Mumbai Police

April 04, 2024 11:37 am | Updated 11:37 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A view of INS Trishul. File

A view of INS Trishul. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Indian Navy on April 4 said it has handed over to the Mumbai Police nine pirates who were apprehended in an operation in east of Somalia last week.

Indian warships INS Trishul and INS Sumedha carried out a major operation in the high seas on March 29 that resulted in successful rescue of fishing vessel Al Kambar and its crew of 23 Pakistani nationals. The Navy said all nine pirates involved in piracy were apprehended in that operation.

"INS Trishul arrived at Mumbai on April 3 and handed over all nine pirates to the local police for further legal action in accordance with the Indian laws, specifically the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act 2022," Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

"Indian Navy reaffirms its resolve to safeguard all merchant shipping and seafarers transiting in Indian Ocean Region irrespective of their nationality," it said.

