Indian Navy completes second anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Guinea in Atlantic Ocean

November 16, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - New Delhi

The Indian Navy has completed its second anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) in the Atlantic Ocean. Offshore Patrol Vessel INS Sumedha which is on an extended range operational deployment, currently operating in the Atlantic Ocean along the West Coast of Africa, undertook a 31-day anti-piracy patrol, the Navy said on Thursday.

The maiden Gulf of Guinea anti-piracy patrol was undertaken by INS Tarkash in September/October 2022.

“The region is critical for India’s national interests as it is an important source for India’s energy requirements... INS Sumedha’s operational deployment to a crucial geographical region of immense relevance to India has ensured our national interests are further bolstered,” the Navy said in a statement. “The deployment was also used to further the capability of the regional partners through joint training undertaken by the ships’ crew reiterating India and Indian Navy’s focus on helping our friends...”

INS Sumedha’s deployment also ensured enhancing Navy to Navy connect with regional navies, including Senegal, Ghana, Togo, Nigeria, Angola and Namibia, the Navy said. Another highlight of the deployment was the ship’s participation in the maiden India-EU Joint Exercise in the GoG.

On October 24, India and EU conducted their first joint naval exercise in the Gulf of Guinea which saw the participation of INS Sumedha, joined by Italian Navy Ship ITS Foscari, French Navy Ship FS Ventôse, and Spanish Navy Ship Tornado, as reported by The Hindu earlier. The exercise followed the third meeting of the EU-India maritime security dialogue on October 5 in Brussels.

