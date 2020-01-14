Indian Navy adopts new fuel with higher specifications

The Indian Navy in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has adopted a new fuel with higher technical specifications - High Flash High Speed Diesel (HFHSD – IN 512)- which was formally launched on Monday.

“The new specification will not only ensure a better quality fuel but also result in a reduced carbon footprint,” the Navy said in a statement.

With this, the country will be able to ensure “interoperability” amongst foreign navies during fleet exercises and provide fuel of quality better than that mandated to all foreign navies under “bilateral/multi-national logistics support pacts,” the statement added.

The change is an outcome of an extensive study and a comparative evaluation of existing international regulations based on which a revised technical specification was arrived at consisting of 22 test parameters, including critical parameters cetane number, flash point, sulphur content, sediment content, oxidation stability and Cold Filter Plugging Point (CFPP), the Navy said.

This effort is expected to benefit other IOCL consumers like the Indian Coast Guard and other merchant marine in the coming years.