Indian national stabbed to death in Munich

The External Affairs Minister said she has asked Indian mission in Munich to take care of the couple’s two children.

An Indian man died and his wife sustained injuries after they were stabbed by an immigrant near Munich in Germany, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Saturday.

“Indian couple Prashant and Smita Basarur were stabbed by an immigrant near Munich. Unfortunately, Prashant has expired. Smita is stable. We are facilitating the travel of Prashant’s brother to Germany. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” Swaraj tweeted.

Further details of the incident and the couple were not immediately known.

