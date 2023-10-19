Indian Muslim leaders urge the restoration of Palestinians’ rights

October 19, 2023 03:11 am | Updated October 18, 2023 10:46 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Muslim religious leaders in India have united to call for an immediate end to the violence in Gaza, condemning Israel for the loss of human lives, bombardment of hospitals, and denial of food, water and medicine to inhabitants of the Palestinian territory

“We must remember that the Zionist government has been continuously evicting Palestinians from their homes and land for years and oppressing the native inhabitants of the land,” they said in a joint statement. “The continuous settlement [of Israelis] in new localities of the Palestinian territories and the desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and other such aggressive policies is clear violation of international laws. They are the biggest roadblock in the way of sustained peace and order in the region,” they said.

They urged global leaders to take immediate action to stop the ongoing violence by the Israeli army in Gaza and other parts of occupied Palestine, restore the human rights of Palestinians, and ensure the implementation of international laws for lasting peace in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the signatories of the statement are the presidents and senior representatives of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind, Jamaat-e-Islami, Imarat e Shariah, All India Ulemma and Masaikh Board, Milli Council, and the Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees, apart from the imams of Delhi’s Fatehpuri Masjid and the Shias’ Jama Masjid, as well as the former president of Majlis-e-Mushawarat.

“We are deeply concerned about the situation in Palestine, especially in Gaza. We strongly condemn the continuous killing of even children and women, the interruption of food, water, medicine, and electricity supply, and the continuous bombing of populated areas and attempts to evacuate Gaza. There is a need for the international community to act immediately and stop the bloodshed,” the statement said.

The Muslims leaders also urged the Indian government to follow the country’s time tested policy on Palestine, stating, “We also demand the government to continue India’s long-standing anti-colonial and pro-Palestinian foreign policy advocated by Mahatma Gandhi and [reiterated by] Atal Behari Vajpayee, and use its sphere of influence in realising the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

The joint statement follows separate meetings of the senior Muslim leadership with the Palestine ambassador in Delhi, besides their own closed door confabulations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT