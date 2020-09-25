Indian music lost one of its most melodious voices: Kovind

Vice-President, Prime Minister among host of leaders who offer condolences

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi are among the leaders who have condoled the death of singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam.

“In the passing of music legend S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices. Called ‘Paadum Nila' or ‘Singing Moon’ by his countless fans, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan and many national awards. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers,” Mr. Kovind said.

Shocked at the tragic demise of the legendary musician Shri S.P. Balasubrahmanyam. He leaves a void in the world of music that is virtually impossible to fill, said Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “With the unfortunate demise of Shri S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer... A household name across India, his melodious voice and music enthralled audiences for decades. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and admirers.”

In a tweet, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he was deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary musician. “He will forever remain in our memories through his melodious voice & unparalleled music compositions. My condolences are with his family and followers.”

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, said “his songs touched millions of hearts in many languages. His voice will live on.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and other Union Cabinet Ministers also offered their condolences.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami said it was a great loss for the Tamil film industry and music fans. “He reached great heights and his songs will always remain in our memory,” he added.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also offered their condolences.