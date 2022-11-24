Indian military would do well to abstain from ‘irresponsible rhetoric’: Pakistan

November 24, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - New Delhi

In the interest of peace for the region, the Indian military would do well to abstain from “irresponsible rhetoric and vitriolic communication to shore up electoral support for their political masters’ regressive ideology”, Pakistan said on Thursday.

The statement from Pakistan’s armed forces spokesperson came after Northern Army chief Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi’s remark that the Indian Army would carry out any order given by the Government while referring to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s comments on getting back Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK).

“The unwarranted statement of a high-ranking Indian Army Officer concerning Azad Jammu and Kashmir is an apt manifestation of Indian Armed Forces’ delusional mindset and showcases the vivid imprint of domestic political showboating on Indian military thought,” the Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) said.

“The fallacious remarks and unfounded allegations of so called ‘launch-pads’ and ‘terrorists’ are an attempt to divert attention from Indian Army’s repressive use of force and gross human rights violations against innocent, unarmed Kashmiris striving for their right of self-determination, upheld by International Law and enshrined in U.N. Security Council Resolutions,” the statement said, while claiming that Pakistan’s military is a force for “good and a proponent of regional peace and stability”.

“This desire for peace, however, is matched with our capability and preparation to thwart any misadventure or aggression against our territory, an assertion comprehensively validated on numerous occasions, including recently in the Balakot episode,” the statement added.

Speaking in Srinagar on October 28, Mr. Singh, in a reference to POK, said, “We’ve just started our journey northward. It will be complete only when we implement the resolution passed unanimously in Parliament on February 22, 1994, and accordingly reach our remaining parts such as Gilgit and Baltistan.” He also assured that all refugees of 1947 would “get their land and homes back.”

Responding to questions on this from the media, Lt. Gen. Dwivedi said, “As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it.”

Further, Lt. Gen. Dwivedi, referring to the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, said that the military was always ready to make sure that ceasefire understanding was never broken as it was in the interest of both nations, but if broken “at any time, we will give them a befitting reply”.