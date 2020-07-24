Indian medical systems have helped boost immunity during pandemic, says Harsh Vardhan

NEW DELHI

24 July 2020 19:32 IST

The meeting chaired by Mikhail Murashko, Minister of Health of the Russian Federation, discussed the ongoing COVID crisis.

Indian traditional system of medicine has also contributed substantially in boosting the immunity of general population during COVID-19, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday, while participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Health Ministers’ Digital Meet at Nirman Bhawan.

Stating that India used its COVID lockdown period to build-up on technical knowhow, laboratory capacities, hospital infrastructure and also to build-up its pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical interventions, Dr. Vardhan said there is currently no institutional mechanism within SCO to discuss cooperation in traditional medicine that has the potential to fulfil the WHO Traditional Medicine Strategy 2014-2023 and also reinforce the effective implementation of the Joint Statement on cooperation in combating epidemics signed at the Qingdao Summit in 2018.

“This is in spite of such complementary medicine systems being widely practised in all member states of our SCO,” he added.

The Minister proposed the setting up of a new sub-group on traditional medicine under the existing institutional meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Health Ministers.

Dr. Vardhan said India has so far reported 1.25 million COVID cases and more than 30,000 deaths due to the virus.

“At 864 cases per million and less than 21 deaths per million of our population, India has one of the world’s lowest infection and death rate. Our recovery rate stands at 63.45% whereas our mortality at 2.3%,” he said.

The Minister also highlighted that India didn’t have a single manufacturer of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at the start of the pandemic and now the country has developed indigenous capacity in the past few months to the extent that the country can export quality PPEs. Similar scaling up was also done for achieving other indigenous capacity and reducing the demand and supply gap for ventilators and medical oxygen, he said.

India has tested more than 1.5 crore COVID samples till date with 3,52,801 samples tested in the last 24 hours, a statement issued by the Health Ministry on Friday said.

“This translates to 11,179.83 tests per million (TPM) for India, which has been achieved with a steady rise in the number of labs (1290 so far), and efforts by the Centre and State/UT governments to facilitate wide-spread testing through an array of options. The RT-PCR labs are the backbone of the latest testing strategy prescribed by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The number of labs in the public and private sectors are seeing a progressive enhancement. There are 897 labs in the government sector and 393 private labs,’’ said the Ministry.

It added that the trend of highest ever single day recoveries of COVID-19 patients continued for the third day in a row and in the last 24 hours a record high of 34,602 patient recoveries were registered.

“This has significantly bolstered the total number of recovered patients to 8,17,208. The recovery rate stands at 63.45% currently,” said the Ministry.